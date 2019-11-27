Director, Beyond the Fringe star Jonathan Miller dies at 85

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 1980 file photo, Jonathan Miller, left, directs Shakespeare's "Taming Of The Shrew" with actor John Cleese, right. The family of theater director and presenter Jonathan Miller says the star of the “Beyond the Fringe’’ comedy revue has died. He was 85 and had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease before his death Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019. (AP Photo, File)