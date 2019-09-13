R. KELLY MISSES MINNESOTA COURT DATE
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - R. Kelly was a no-show for a court date in Minnesota yesterday because he’s in jail in Chicago. Kelly was ordered to appear in Minneapolis on charges of offering a 17-year-old girl $200 to dance naked in 2001. Prosecutors Judith Cole told Judge Jay Quam that federal authorities in Illinois were not willing to give access to Kelly until his case there is resolved. Kelly is facing separate federal and state charges in Chicago and in New York. Quam issued a bench warrant as a formality. Kelly has denied wrongdoing.
AC/DC USED FOR BISON CONTROL
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - If a bison wanders onto the road near Bozeman, Montana, officers will turn on their lights and sirens to move them along. If that doesn’t work, the bison gets a dose of AC/DC. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office writes on Facebook that for deputies dealing with “a reluctant bison,” playing “Hell’s Bells” by AC/DC seems to work.
STING’S “IF YOU LOVE SOMEBODY SET THEM FREE” IS A DANCE HIT
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A 34-year-old Sting song is number one on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free 2019” tops this week’s chart. Producer Dave Aude and remixer Tom Stephan helped create it for Sting’s “My Songs” album of remixes and new versions of old songs. Aude tells Billboard magazine the new version is “flipped on its head” and “pure dancefloor magic.”
RAPSODY TAPS JAY-Z’S ADVICE FROM HIS RECORDS
NEW YORK (AP) - Rapsody would love to ask her friend and mentor, Jay-Z, for advice, but then again, she doesn’t need to. It’s all on his records. Rapsody says she already knows the answer because it’s on, say, track four of “The Black Album” or track 10 of “4:44.” She jokes that “The Blueprint” really is that, and “Any advice you want from Jay, just turn a record on."
PAUL SIMON Honoured BY SMITHSONIAN
WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington will honour Paul Simon as a Great American. The museum will present Simon with its Great Americans gold medal on Sept. 18. He’s the first musician to get the award, which is given for creating a lasting impact in one’s field and for humanitarian endeavours. The medal is actually gold, made from 1.85 ounces struck in Wisconsin.
BRANDI CARLILE WINS ARTIST OF THE YEAR AT AMERICANA AWARDS
NASHVILLE (AP) - Brandi Carlile has unseated John Prine as artist of the year at the Americana Music Association Awards. Prine has won the award the previous two years. Prine still won album of the year for “The Tree of Forgiveness.” Prine and Pat McLaughlin won song of the year for “Summer’s End.” Elvis Costello and Delbert McClinton were given lifetime achievement awards, and Maria Muldaur was honoured as a trailblazer for her experimental music. Mavis Staples was given the first Inspiration Award.
LEONARD COHEN STAMP WILL BE UNVEILED IN CANADA
MONTREAL (AP) - Canada Post will mark Leonard Cohen’s birthday with a postage stamp. The stamp will be unveiled Sept. 20 at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, in front of the Cohen mural. Cohen would have been 85 on the 21st.
By Margie Szaroleta
