Met Opera starts regular Sunday matinees, breaking tradition

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2014, file photo, pedestrians make their way in front of the Metropolitan Opera house at New York's Lincoln Center. On Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, the Metropolitan Opera began regular Sunday afternoon staged performances for the first time in its 136-year-history with Puccini's `Turandot,’ an effort to boost ticket sales and revenue. As part of new union contracts, the Met can present up to 17 Sunday matinees this season. The company thinks Sunday afternoons will sell better than Monday nights. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)