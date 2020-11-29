Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies at 85

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, May 12, 2005, the Los Angeles, USA, premiere of the movie "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith", is reflected in the mask eyeglasses of iconic baddie character Darth Vader. The British actor, Prowse who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died aged 85 on Saturday, according to an announcement by his agent Sunday Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, FILE)