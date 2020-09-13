New PBS film probes construction boom on Latino workers

This undated photo provided by Panda Bear Films/Latino Public Broadcasting shows Salvadoran immigrants Claudia and Alex Golinelli, featured in a new PBS film stand outside their Dallas home. "Building the American Dream," a new VOCES/PBS documentary scheduled to air on most PBS stations on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, examines the effects of this construction boom in the American Southwest on Latino workers by telling the stories of those erecting buildings in Texas. (Moyo Oyelola/Panda Bear Films/Latino Public Broadcasting via AP)