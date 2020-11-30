Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2020

FILE - Bad Bunny performs a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019. The Puerto Rican superstar is the music platform’s most-streamed artist of the year with 8.3 billion streams globally. The Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, who released a new album last week, leads a top five list that also includes Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and the Weeknd. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)