4 'Vanderpump' cast members fired over race-related comments

In this combination photo, Stassi Schroeder attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York on Nov. 11, 2019, left, and Kristen Doute arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Pitch Perfect 3" on Dec. 12, 2017. Schroeder and Doute are among four cast members of the Bravo TV series "Vanderpump Rules" who will not be returning for another season of the series. It was revealed last week that Schroeder and Doute had reported a former African American coworker, Faith Stowers, for a crime she had nothing to do with. Stowers appeared on two seasons of “Vanderpump.” (AP Photo)