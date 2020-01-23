Juno-nominated folk band the Jerry Cans to set out on nine-city Canadian tour

TORONTO - Iqaluit folk-rock ensemble the Jerry Cans are plotting a Canadian tour that'll take them to nine stops across the country.
The two-time Juno-nominated act says they will swing through cities including Ottawa, Montreal and Calgary to promote their upcoming album "Echoes," set for release May 15.
The band describes the 14-track project as reverb-frayed rock blended with buzzed-out violin and throat singing.
"Echoes" will be released on Aakuluk Music, a record label the band started to help other Nunavut-based artists launch their projects.
The Jerry Cans' run of dates kicks off in Burnstown, Ont., a community near the Ottawa River, on Feb. 6.
It continues to Montreal on Feb. 9; Ottawa on Feb. 10; Edmonton on March 9; and Calgary on March 10. The group hits British Columbia with stops in Nanaimo on March 11, Victoria on March 12, Burnaby on March 13 and Penticton on March 14.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020.
