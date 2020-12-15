J. Lo, Billy Porter to perform at 'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve'

FILE - Video Vanguard award recipient Jennifer Lopez performs at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Aug. 20, 2018. Lopez will help bring in the New Year with a headlining performance in New York’s Time Square for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021." ABC and dick clark productions announced Tuesday that the pop star will perform live before the icon ball drop on Dec. 31. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be closed to the public. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)