Picasso canvas expected to fetch up to $8 million at Toronto auction

The Heffel Fine Art Auction House says Picasso's "Femme au chapeau" will lead its fall sale with a pre-auction estimate between $8 million to $10 million. The 1941 oil-on-canvas depicts photographer Dora Maar, who during her relationship with Picasso, served as the principal subject of his "Weeping Woman" series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- Heffel Fine Art Auction House MANDATORY CREDIT