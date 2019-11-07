Fox NFL pregame show to originate from West Point on Sunday

In this 2017 photo provided by Fox Sports, from left to right, Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson pose during the "Fox NFL Sunday" pregame show at Naval Station-Norfolk. This year's Salute to Veterans Day show will originate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. (Jen Pransky/Fox Sports via AP)