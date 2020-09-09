Alec Baldwin and wife Hiliaria welcome fifth child together

FILE - Alec Baldwin, left, and wife Hilaria Baldwin attend the American Museum of Natural History's Museum Gala on Nov. 21, 2019, in New York. The couple on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, announced the arrival of a baby boy, their fifth child together. Hilaria Baldwin posted on Instagram and said the boy “is perfect and we couldn't be happier. Stay tuned for a name.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)