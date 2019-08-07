Oprah Winfrey praises her late friend and idol Toni Morrison

FILE - This March 4, 2019 file photo shows Oprah Winfrey at the presentation of Stella McCartney's ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 fashion collection in Paris. Winfrey praised her late friend and idol, Toni Morrison, hailing the best-selling author‚Äôs ‚Äúconfidence and self-assuredness and nobility.‚Äù Winfrey and Morrison knew each other for more than 20 years, dating back to when Winfrey was so determined to learn the author‚Äôs unlisted phone number that she called the local fire department. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)