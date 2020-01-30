B.C.-bred Property Brothers develop animated children's TV series

Drew and Jonathan Scott of HGTV's Property Brothers, and authors of Builder Brothers kids book series unveiled a newly renovated library for elementary students at Burnett Elementary School just in time for the new school year on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 in Houston. Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott are developing a new animated TV series aimed at pre-school construction enthusiasts. The B.C.-bred siblings say "Builder Brothers' Dream Factory" will draw from their experiences growing up on a ranch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Anthony Rathbun, AP Images for Kohl's

 AR

TORONTO - "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott are developing a new animated TV series aimed at pre-school construction enthusiasts.

The B.C.-bred twins say "Builder Brothers' Dream Factory" will draw from their experiences growing up on a ranch.

The series will centre on 10-year-old brothers who use "twin-spiration" to help solve problems in their neighbourhood.

Drew and Jonathan Scott say they've been looking for new ways to engage their younger fanbase since launching their "Builder Brothers" children's book series.

The TV show is being co-developed by Scott Brothers Entertainment and Sinking Ship Entertainment.

