New Julia Alvarez novel, 'Afterlife,' coming next April

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2006 file photo, writer Julia Alvarez poses for a photo in a farm Altagracia in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic. Alvarez’s next book is a story of identity and immigration that she felt compelled to write. “Afterlife” will be published next April, Algonquin Books announced Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The novel centers on a literature professor whose grief for her late husband and encounter with an undocumented migrant raise questions about who she is and about her background as an immigrant. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)