After time in the wilderness, Louis CK is welcomed in Israel

In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 photo, Israelis wait in line to enter a show by Comedian Louis C.K. in the Israeli city of Holon near Tel Aviv. Two years after being swept up in the Me Too movement and acknowledging sexual misconduct with multiple women, comedian Louis C.K. took to the stage at a nearly packed basketball arena outside Tel Aviv, where the audience seemed ready to let it go.(AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)