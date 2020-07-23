Justin Bieber announces 2021 rescheduled tour dates in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Seasons." New dates have been announced for Justin Bieber's previously scheduled 2020 tour, which will now take place next summer. The Justin Bieber World Tour was originally planned to begin in May but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. AEG Presents said the 45-date tour will kick off on June 2, 2021 in San Diego. Nineteen new dates have been added to the tour. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)