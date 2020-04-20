Pandemic couldn't derail new 'Talking Sopranos' podcast

This combination photo shows actor Michael Imperioli at the NBC 2019/20 Upfront in ew York on May 13, 2019, left, and actor Steve Schirripa at the 2015 NBA All-Star Game in New York Feb. 15, 2015. Imperioli and Schirripa a new podcast about their hit TV series “The Sopranos.” Imperioli said fans had been watching the show during shelter-in-place orders and were hungry for podcasts. "So Steve and I had a long talk and we thought about it and we found a way to do it remotely,” Imperioli said. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, left, and Scott Roth/Invision/AP)