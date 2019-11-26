Sam Hunt: Sorry for driving drunk after Tennessee show

FILE - In this file photo, Aug. 22, 2018, file photo, Sam Hunt accepts the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award at the 12th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The Tennessean reports Hunt tweeted Friday that he made the “poor and selfish” decision to drive himself home after a friend’s show in Nashville last week. Hunt was arrested Thursday and charged with driving under the influence and violating open container law. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)