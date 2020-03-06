Performers' union ACTRA Toronto releases best practices list for productions

Theresa Tova, National Treasurer and Toronto President of ACTRA, speaks at an event in Toronto on December 1, 2017. The Toronto chapter of Canada's performers' union has released a document of best practices for scenes involving nudity, intimacy, simulated sex and sexual violence. ACTRA Toronto says the document was developed through consultations with its members and industry partners in an effort to combat harassment and drive cultural change in the entertainment world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov