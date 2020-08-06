Alan Thicke songs to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Alan Thicke talks about his reality show "Unusually Thicke" being renewed for a second season in an interview at the Banff World Media Festival on June 10, 2014. Beloved TV sitcom dad Thicke is being inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame on Friday for a trio of popular theme songs he helped create. The late actor, who grew up in Kirkland Lake, Ont., will be celebrated as co-writer of the catchy opening numbers for prime time classics "The Facts of Life," "Diff'rent Strokes," and game show "Wheel of Fortune." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland