'Magic School Bus' author Joanna Cole dies at age 75

This handout photo provided by Scholastic shows author Joanna Cole. Cole, whose "Magic School Bus" books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75. With the ever maddening but inspired Ms. Frizzle, based in part on a teacher Cole had growing up, leading her students on journeys that explored everything from the solar system to underwater, "Magic School Bus" books have sold tens of millions of copies and were the basis for a popular animated TV series and a Netflix series. Plans for a live-action movie with Elizabeth Banks as Ms. Frizzle were recently announced. (Annabelle Helms/Scholastic via AP)