CBC host Wendy Mesley apologizes for using a certain word in discussion on race

Journalist Wendy Mesley is shown during a charity show at Toronto Fashion Week in Toronto on October 22, 2010. CBC News host Wendy Mesley says she's sorry and "deeply ashamed" after using "a word that should never be used" during an editorial discussion about current issues regarding race. "The Weekly with Wendy Mesley" host took to her Twitter account to post about the incident, which now has her off the air while the CBC investigates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese