Brandi Carlile memoir 'Broken Horses' coming in April

FILE - Brandi Carlile, winner of the awards for best Americana album for "By The Way, I Forgive You", best American roots performance for "The Joke", and best American roots song for "The Joke" poses in the press room at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019. Carlile's memoir, "Broken Horses" is coming in April. Her publisher is calling the book an ‚Äúevocative and piercingly honest‚Äù journey through the life that has shaped her ‚Äúvery raw art.‚Äù Carlile will also read the audio edition. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)