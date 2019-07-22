Simu Liu's rise from Bay Street accountant to Marvel's kung fu super hero

Simu Liu speaks during the "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings" portion of the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on July 20, 2019, in San Diego. Canadian actor Simu Liu has been tapped to play the titular character in Marvel's upcoming film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Liu is best known for starring as Jung in CBC's "Kim's Convenience." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris Pizzello-Invision