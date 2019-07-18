Author Laura Lippman has 5-book deal, not all of them novels

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2008, file photo, author Laura Lippman poses for a portrait in Baltimore. The Prize-winning crime novelist has reached a 5-book deal with her current publisher, William Morrow. The deal, announced Thursday, July 18, 2109, includes three novels, a short story collection and a book of personal essays, her first-ever nonfiction release. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)