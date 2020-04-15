Shania Twain performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Twain, Lady Antebellum, and Luke Combs are among the headliners set to perform from their homes for a five-night broadcast event next week in support of Canada's COVID-19 relief efforts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP