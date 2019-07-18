P.E.I.-made 'Hamlet' rock opera to embark on tour, producers say

CHARLOTETOWN, P.E.I. - Producers say a tour is in the works for a P.E.I.-made musical that has audiences rocking out to Shakespeare.
David Carver Music has acquired the rights to stage "Kronborg: The Hamlet Rock Musical" in Canada and several other countries.
Forty-five years after its original run, the remounted rock opera wraps up a three-week run at Charlottetown's Confederation Centre of the Arts on Saturday.
The show tells the original tale of a Danish prince driven to despair in his quest for vengeance through power ballads blending Shakespeare's verse and colloquial lyrics.
In a news release, promoter David Carver says the musical's tour will kick off in early 2020 with shows in roughly a dozen Canadian cities.
Carver says the production will then head to Australia, the U.K. and the U.S., and venues and dates are set to be finalized in coming weeks.
Created by Cliff Jones, the original production was first launched in 1974 and has been revived under different names, including a reworked version on Broadway and award-winning run in Santa Monica, Calif.
