Oliver Stone writing memoir, scheduled for 2020

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, Oliver Stone is shown during interview with Associated Press in Sarajevo, Bosnia. Oliver Stone has some memories to share, not all of them happy. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced Monday, July 15, 2019, that it had acquired a memoir by the Oscar-winning filmmaker. The book, currently untitled, is scheduled for Fall 2020. (AP Photo/Amel Emric, File)