Lady Gaga to perform at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

FILE - Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. MTV announced Thursday that Gaga, who is tied as the most-nominated act alongside Ariana Grande, will perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30. Other performers include The Weeknd, BTS, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Maluma, Roddy Ricch and CNCO. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)