Singer Camila Cabello apologizes for past racist language

FILE - This sept. 12, 2019 file photo shows singer Camila Cabello at the Save the Children's "The Centennial Gala: Changing the World for Children" event in New York. Cabello is apologizing for past racist language she used on social media. The Grammy-nominated singer wrote on Wednesday that she is sorry for using offensive and hurtful words on social media as a teen, and now that she is 22, she has grown up. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)