Zombie film 'Blood Quantum' is fun, fast, and timely, says actor Michael Greyeyes

Actor Michael Greyeyes poses for a portrait as he promotes the film "Blood Quantum" during the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. As the Canadian film "Blood Quantum" hits on-demand and digital platforms on Tuesday, with its look at a fictional First Nations community immune to a zombie plague that's broken out, it has chilling parallels with the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other recent events. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young