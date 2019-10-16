Celine Dion powers through Ottawa show despite lingering throat virus

Singer Celine Dion performs during her first World Tour show called Courage Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City. Celine Dion's voice quivered on Tuesday as the pop singer returned to the stage in Ottawa while still battling the lingering effects of a throat virus. The Quebec superstar's Courage World Tour rolled into the nation's capital for two shows, the second one is tonight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot