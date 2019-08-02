Sicamous, B.C. riding newfound 'Old Town Road' fame til it can't no more

The tourist town of Sicamous, B.C., is capitalizing off a summer smash hit that has the same name as one of its thoroughfares. Sicamous mayor Terry Rysz poses for an undated handout photo. The town has decided to start printing up signs of Old Town Road -- the popular Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus tune -- and selling them for $25 each. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Joe McCulloch, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

 GAC

SICAMOUS, B.C. - Can't nobody tell a British Columbia town nothing about how to capitalize from one of its thoroughfares sharing a name with the smash hit song "Old Town Road."

Sicamous, B.C., Mayor Terry Rysz says about half a dozen Old Town Road signs started disappearing from an intersection a few months ago.

The hip-hop-country track by up-and-coming rapper Lil Nas X and featuring Billy Ray Cyrus was solidly at the top of the charts by then — and still is.

Rysz says instead of cracking down on the sign thieves, the small tourist town in the B.C. Interior looked for ways to spin it into something fun — and maybe even profitable.

The town's chamber of commerce has printed up 100 Old Town Road signs with its logo and has been selling them for $25 each.

Sicamous operations manager Joe McCulloch says the signs are pretty much sold out, but he's making sure Lil Nas X and Cyrus each get one.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.