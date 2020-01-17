Therese 'Maman' Dion, mother of pop star Celine Dion, dead at 92

Therese Dion, mother of singer Celine Dion, leaves Notre-Dame Basilica during the visitation for her son-in-law Rene Angelil, Thursday, January 21, 2016 in Montreal. Therese Dion, mother of Canadian pop sensation Celine Dion, has passed away. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

 pch

MONTREAL - Therese Dion, mother of Canadian pop sensation Celine Dion, has died.

The elder Dion, born Marie-Therese Tanguay, died at home surrounded by family.

"Maman Dion," as she was commonly known, was 92.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault extended his condolences to the Dion family on Twitter, saying her loss is being felt by the entire province.

In addition to being mother to Celine, the youngest of her 14 children, she was a notable television personality in Quebec with her own cooking show.

She also founded the Fondation Maman Dion in 2006 to support the education of children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.

