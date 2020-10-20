Glenn Close to receive honorary AARP Purpose Prize award

FILE - Glenn Close attends the premiere of "Four Good Days" during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 25, 2020, in Park City, Utah. Close will receive an honorary AARP award for her work with a charity that brings awareness to mental illness. AARP announced Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, that Close will be the first to receive its honorary Purpose Prize Award during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 3. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)