David Lander, 'Squiggy' on 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies at 73

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2009 file photo, actor David Lander arrives at The National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 35th Annual Dinner of Champions in Los Angeles. Actor David L. Lander, who played the character of Squiggy on the popular ABC comedy ‚ÄúLaverne & Shirley,‚Äù has died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, his wife said. He was 73. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)