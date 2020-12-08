Chris Hillman's musical life from Byrds to Burritos and more

Chris Hillman, a founding member of the Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers, and one of the architects of country-rock and folk-rock, poses at the Ortega Adobe in Ventura, Calif., on Dec. 3, 2020. Hillman published a memoir, "Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito Brother and Beyond," revealing what it was like rising to rock 'n' fame in the '60s and the triumphs and tragedy that he witnessed. (Lori Stoll via AP)