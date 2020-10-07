'Battle of the Blades' halts skating competition after COVID-19 case

Producers are putting the upcoming season of "Battle of the Blades" on hold after a member of the production team tested positive for COVID-19.
Insight Productions says it's halting preparations and training for the televised skating competition as a "precautionary measure" to ensure the safety of cast and crew.
CBC says it supports the decision and will postpone the planned Oct. 15 premiere of the show.
The public broadcaster says the individual is "currently asymptomatic and self-isolating" in accordance with Toronto Public Health guidelines.
The network adds it will share scheduling updates as soon as possible.
This isn't the first Canadian production to be derailed by COVID-19 concerns.
In August, two people involved in the St. John's-shot television series "Hudson & Rex" tested positive for the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.