Fallon apologizes for using blackface in 20-year-old skit

In this April 20, 2017 photo released by NBC, Jimmy Fallon, host of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," appears during a taping of his show in New York. Fallon has apologized for doing an impersonation of fellow comic Chris Rock while in blackface during a 2000 episode of “Saturday Night Live.” Fallon tweeted on Tuesday that “there is no excuse for this.” Discussion of Fallon’s 20-year-old skit surfaced this week after a video of it was posted online. (Andrew Lipovsky/NBC via AP)