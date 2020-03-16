Art during arduous times: A look at digital artistic endeavours during COVID-19

Canadian singer and actor Jann Arden poses for a photograph in Toronto on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. The show must go on, as the old adage goes, and some artists are working hard to make that happen as the COVID-19 pandemic shuts down entertainment events.Canadian singer Arden, who was to be honoured at the Juno Awards that were cancelled this past weekend, plans to perform a "mini concert" of four or five songs on her Facebook page later today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette