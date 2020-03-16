Art during arduous times: A look at digital artistic endeavours during COVID-19

TORONTO - The show must go on, as the old adage goes, and some artists are working hard to make that happen as the COVID-19 pandemic shuts down entertainment events.
Canadian singer Jann Arden, who was to be honoured at the Juno Awards that were cancelled this past weekend, plans to perform a "mini concert" of four or five songs on her Facebook page later today (at 3 p.m. MT, 5 p.m. ET).
Meanwhile, Toronto playwright and book writer Nick Green has launched the website The Social Distancing Festival to help showcase works that have been postponed or cancelled.
He says it's also a way to raise morale and provide motivation to artists who may otherwise end up in "some dark, unproductive places" during these difficult times.
Green's own musical, "In Real Life," which was co-written with composer Kevin Wong and was a development production with Theatre Sheridan, was cancelled Friday due to the virus.
Other similar initiatives popping up include a nightly series of free web streams from The Metropolitan Opera, and a YouTube show from American country singer Hunter Hayes scheduled for tonight.
Online:
https://www.socialdistancingfestival.com/
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020.