Hot Country Knights cash in on '90s nostalgia

This cover image released by Capitol Records Nashville shows "The K is Silent," by Hot Country Knights. The band is fronted by Douglas (Doug) Douglason, center, the onstage alter ego for real life country star Dierks Bentley. The Hot Country Knights have been a staple of Bentley’s touring show for years, but during a break in recording and touring, Bentley produced a full album of parody songs. (Capitol Records Nashville via AP)