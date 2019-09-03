Canadian author Margaret Atwood makes Booker Prize short list

This April 13, 2018 file photo shows author Margaret Atwood at Variety's Power of Women: New York event in New York. Awards buzz is ramping up for Canadian author Atwood as one of six finalists for the Man Booker Prize.Atwood, who won the international fiction prize in 2000 for "The Blind Assassin," has landed a spot on the short list for "The Testaments." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File