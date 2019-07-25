Lilly Singh's late-night talk show to debut Sept. 16

Lilly Singh is photographed in Toronto on June 3, 2019, as she promotes "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" her upcoming late-night talk show that will be broadcast by NBC and Global. Toronto-raised YouTube sensation Lilly Singh has revealed the premiere date for her trailblazing late-night talk show.In a new YouTube video, the 30-year-old who's known as "Superwoman" reveals "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will premiere Sept. 16. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young