Kimmel, 'Apprentice' producer join to make ABC quiz show

FILE - In this May 15, 2018 file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the Disney/ABC/Freeform 2018 Upfront Party at Tavern on the Green in New York. Kimmel is among Donald Trump's late-night gadflies, while producer Mark Burnett showcased the future president on "The Apprentice." Yet the two are going into business together. Kimmel and Burnett will produce a new ABC game show, "Generation Gap," described by the network as a comedy quiz show that brings family members together to compete as a team. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)