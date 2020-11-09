Norm Crosby, comic mangler of language, dies at 93

FILE - In this March 1980 file photo, comedian Norm Crosby, second from right, gives a thumbs-up as he is surrounded by sports figures, from left, Mickey Mantle, Joe Frazier, Walt Frazier and Nick Buoniconti in New York, to launch a new ad campaign for a light beer. Crosby, the deadpan mangler of the English language who thrived in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s as a television, nightclub and casino comedian, has died. He was 93. Crosby’s daughter-in-law, Maggie Crosby, told the New York Times that the comic died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 of heart failure in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File)