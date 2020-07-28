Sotheby's hold virtual sale of art from Rembrandt to Banksy

FILE - In this Thursday, July 23, 2020 file photo, a Sotheby's employee adjusts a painting by Rembrandt, entitled 'Self-portrait, wearing a ruff and black hat' at Sotheby's auction rooms in London. The auction house Sotheby’s is holding an online sale featuring artwork that spans five centuries of art history, from Rembrandt to Pablo Picasso and Joan Miró to Banksy. The auction on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, of 70 artworks, from the 17th century to the present day, will be live-streamed from Sotheby's London. The event comes after months of disruption to the art world due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)