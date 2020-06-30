An eventful year for Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead

This combination photo shows the cover of the Pulitzer Prize winning novel "The Nickel Boys," left, and a portrait of author Colson Whitehead. Whitehead became the first fiction writer to win Pulitzer Prizes for back to back novels. “The Nickel Boys,” his followup to “Underground Railroad,” won the Pulitzer in April and comes out in paperback this week. He also managed to finish a crime novel, with the working title “Harlem Shuffle,” that he began more than a year ago. (Doubleday, left, and Madeline Whitehead/Doubleday via AP)