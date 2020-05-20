Daytime Emmys back on TV, but with socially distanced show

FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows host Mario Lopez on stage at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. The Daytime Emmy Awards are skipping a theater ceremony because of the coronavirus but the honors will be presented on a TV broadcast on June 26. Nominations for the 47th annual Daytime Emmys will be announced Thursday on CBS’ “The Talk,” with categories including best drama series, talk show and game show. The TV academy that organizes the daytime awards had announced it wouldn’t hold the traditional theater ceremony out of pandemic safety concerns. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)