In court moves, Britney Spears seeks freedom from father

FILE - In this Thursday, April 12, 2018, file photo, Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spears wants to be freed from her father. In a recent series of court maneuvers, Spears has sought greater say over her life and affairs, which for years have been under the control of a court conservatorship run mostly by her father, James Spears. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)